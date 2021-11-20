Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NTG stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $33.86.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.