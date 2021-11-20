Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NTG stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

