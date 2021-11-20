Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.97 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.80 or 0.00088824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $56.97 million and $10.14 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.26 or 0.07313688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,224.00 or 0.99837275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.