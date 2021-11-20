TOP One Day Trading Volume Hits $194,438.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $194,438.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00220209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00089238 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.