TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Up 59.9% in October

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the October 14th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.1 days.

Shares of TMOAF opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. TomTom has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.