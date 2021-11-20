Time New Bank Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.11 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $302,875.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.