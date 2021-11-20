Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.24 and last traded at C$14.37. 531,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,376,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.68. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.42.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.