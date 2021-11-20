Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 7.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.36. 441,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,506,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tilray by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tilray by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tilray by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

