Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.36. 441,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,506,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tilray by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tilray by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tilray by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.