Tiger King One Day Volume Reaches $6.37 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 40.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and $6.37 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 75.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.47 or 0.07260826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.57 or 1.00160520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

