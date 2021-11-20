thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKAMY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

