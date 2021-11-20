Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.93

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 21061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Get Thryv alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,451,509 shares of company stock worth $45,025,826. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.