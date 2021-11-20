Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.93

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 21061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,451,509 shares of company stock worth $45,025,826. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
