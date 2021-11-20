Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 413 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

