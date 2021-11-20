Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,608 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FDX stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

