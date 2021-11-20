Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 13,040 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.68% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.