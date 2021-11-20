Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 13,040 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.68% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.