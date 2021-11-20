Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

