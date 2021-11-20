Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.13 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

