Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after buying an additional 81,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $727.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

