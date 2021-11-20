Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,024 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of SITE Centers worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,716,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.