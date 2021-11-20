Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 174.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2,426.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,630 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in nVent Electric by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after purchasing an additional 678,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

