Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 246 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

