Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $596.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $354.16 and a 1 year high of $614.09. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,076 shares of company stock worth $11,987,740. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

