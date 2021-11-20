Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

NYSE CTLT opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.