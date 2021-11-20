Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.15 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

