Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 2,491 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,639 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

