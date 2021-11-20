Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,429 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Black Knight accounts for about 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth $206,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 171,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

