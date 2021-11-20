Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 82,270 shares valued at $4,627,515. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

