Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

