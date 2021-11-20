Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. eBay accounts for 2.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

