Thomas L. Ryan Sells 75,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.