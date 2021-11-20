Thomas E. Hale Sells 13,827 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTV. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.