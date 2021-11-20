TheStreet Upgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to “B”

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

