TheStreet Upgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to “B”

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
