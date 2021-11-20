Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 290,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,568. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Earnings History and Estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

