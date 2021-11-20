The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in October

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWGAY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

