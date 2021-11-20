The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

