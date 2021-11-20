The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stake Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 92,142.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ODP were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

