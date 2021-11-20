The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.75.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Middleby by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 33.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Middleby by 11.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 38.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.68. Middleby has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average of $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

