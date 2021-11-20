The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $408.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

