The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $410.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

