The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €90.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.62 ($77.97).

ETR:1COV opened at €56.30 ($63.98) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €43.45 ($49.38) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($71.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

