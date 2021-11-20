The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,698 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,634,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 832,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 721,791 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

