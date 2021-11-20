The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 72.1% in October

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GCV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 31,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

