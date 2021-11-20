The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $352.85 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.04. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

