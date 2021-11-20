The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 37.2% in October

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SZC. 6 Meridian increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SZC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,423. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

