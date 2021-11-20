The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.10 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. 15,784,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,412,802. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

