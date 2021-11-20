The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Children’s Place worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $103.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.