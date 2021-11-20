The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Get Cato alerts:

NYSE:CATO opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.92. Cato has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cato by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cato in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.