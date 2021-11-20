The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$86.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.44.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.72. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$62.70 and a one year high of C$83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9828907 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

