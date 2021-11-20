The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Announces $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.