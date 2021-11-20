Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.