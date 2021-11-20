TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESS opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

